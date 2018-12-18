Image copyright Dublin Airport

Thirty million passengers have passed through Dublin Airport so far this year - the highest in its 78 year history.

In 2017, 29.6 million people passed through what is the Republic of Ireland's biggest airport.

The 30 million milestone was passed "in recent days and the airport still has twelve days of trading in 2018", a spokesperson said.

Passenger numbers are up 6% so far this year, with European, transatlantic and other long-haul markets all growing.

"The economic activity generated by the 30 million passengers who have used Dublin Airport so far this year underpins the record numbers of tourism visitors to Ireland, boosts Irish exports and helps keep the Irish economy growing," said Dublin Airport Managing Director Vincent Harrison.

The airport is currently in the process of building a new runway to cope with future growth in passenger numbers to a planned 40 million passengers a year.

Dublin Airport served more than 25 million passengers for the first time in 2015 and passed the 20 million milestone for the first time in 2006.

It has flights to almost 190 destinations in 43 countries, operated by 56 airlines.