Image copyright RTÉ Image caption Mattie McGrath, Carol Nolan and Michael Collins have been in KBC bank since Wednesday afternoon

Three independent TDs (members of the Irish parliament) are protesting at a bank in Dublin after a controversial eviction in County Roscommon.

The politicians said they were protesting how KBC deals with people in mortgage arrears.

Mattie McGrath, Carol Nolan and Michael Collins have been in the Baggot Street branch since Wednesday afternoon.

Violence followed the eviction near Stokestown after masked men attacked security guards at the property.

Two people have been arrested in connection with the attack on Sunday.

The three TDs say they will not leave until they get written assurances that bank management will meet with them in the near future to discuss the issues.

Seeking 'meaningful engagement'

Earlier on Wednesday, a coffin carrying the words 'We must think inside the box' was carried inside the branch.

The bank was due to close at 17.30 local time.

The TDs said they do not want to intimidate staff and that they have treated them decently.

Speaking to RTÉ, Mr McGrath said they are looking for "meaningful engagement" with KBC management about debt collection and debt resolution.

"We want a meaningful debt resolution process put in place and proper meaningful engagement, and give people a chance about restructuring," he said.

The Tipperary TD added that "the courts and the sheriffs" should be the last resort.