Army bomb experts at Dublin family courts

Image copyright RTÉ Image caption Luas tram services have been disrupted as a result of the incident

A man has been arrested after an incident at a courthouse in the Republic of Ireland.

A hearing was taking place at Dublin's family law courts at about 11:30 local time on Thursday when a man appeared to be armed with a firearm and a suspect device.

The judge and the registrar left the court and people have been moved from the building.

Army bomb experts have been called in and are examining the suspect device.

An Garda Síochána (Irish police force) said what appeared to be an imitation firearm had been seized.

Image copyright RTÉ Image caption Gardaí (Irish police) are at the scene of the incident

Luas tram services have been disrupted after the incident with the Red line only running between Saggart/Tallaght and Blackhorse.