A man has been shot dead in Dublin in the Republic of Ireland.

Gardaí (Irish police) say the shooting happened at about 18:50 local time on Saturday at Blakestown Cottages in Blanchardstown.

Irish national broadcaster RTÉ reported that the victim, believed to be in his mid-30s, had been shot in the head.

Emergency services are understood to still be at the scene.