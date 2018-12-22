Man shot dead in Dublin gun attack
22 December 2018
A man has been shot dead in Dublin in the Republic of Ireland.
Gardaí (Irish police) say the shooting happened at about 18:50 local time on Saturday at Blakestown Cottages in Blanchardstown.
Irish national broadcaster RTÉ reported that the victim, believed to be in his mid-30s, had been shot in the head.
Emergency services are understood to still be at the scene.