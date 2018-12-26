Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Mount Etna has first 'flank eruption' in over a decade

A 4.8-magnitude earthquake has hit Sicily around Europe's most active volcano Mount Etna, injuring at least two people, Italian media report.

Some buildings were reportedly damaged in what was the latest in dozens of tremors since Etna erupted on Monday.

Volcanic ash had earlier covered nearby villages, and flights to and from Catania airport had to be halted temporarily.

People on the mountainside were told to escape quickly.

The earthquake struck at 03:19 local time (02:19 GMT) on Wednesday. There were reports of buildings shaking in Catania, a city of more than 300,000 people.