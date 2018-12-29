Airport shut after car driven near runway

Hanover airport is currently closed after a car was reportedly driven through a gate near a runway, local police say.

The incident reportedly happened at about 15:40 local time (14:40 GMT).

In a tweet, Hanover police said officials were able to stop the car and take a man into custody.

This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.

