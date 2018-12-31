Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The blast came from or near the ground floor

Rescuers in the central Russian city of Magnitogorsk are searching for survivors after an explosion devastated a block of flats, killing at least three people.

Officials in the city, in the Urals region, say a gas leak caused the blast. They say 79 people are missing.

The building was home to 110 people, and 48 flats collapsed in the blast.

It is a race against time to find survivors, as the temperature in the industrial city is -15C.