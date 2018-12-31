Deadly blast ruins Russia housing block in Magnitogorsk
- 31 December 2018
Rescuers in the central Russian city of Magnitogorsk are searching for survivors after an explosion devastated a block of flats, killing at least three people.
Officials in the city, in the Urals region, say a gas leak caused the blast. They say 79 people are missing.
The building was home to 110 people, and 48 flats collapsed in the blast.
It is a race against time to find survivors, as the temperature in the industrial city is -15C.