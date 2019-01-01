Two men shot at Dublin fast-food outlet

Image copyright RTE Image caption The incident happened at Mizzoni's Pizza at the Edenmore Shopping Centre

Two men are being treated in hospital after they were shot at a fast-food outlet in Dublin.

The incident happened at the Edenmore Shopping Centre in Coolock just after midnight on Tuesday.

It is understood the men, aged 38 and 28, were working in the shop when a lone gunman entered the premises armed with a handgun.

The man demanded cash and discharged a number of shots which are believed to have struck their chest and abdomen.

The men were taken to Beaumont Hospital for treatment, where they are in a stable condition.

It is believed that the gunman left the scene without any cash.

Irish police have arrested two men, aged 44 and 18, in connection with the investigation.