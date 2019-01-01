Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Rescuers searched for survivors after a gas explosion in a Russian apartment block

Rescuers in the central Russian city of Magnitogorsk have pulled an 11-month-old baby from the rubble of an apartment block, which was destroyed by an explosion on Monday.

The infant is in critical condition and is being taken to hospital, Tass news agency quotes officials as saying.

Eight bodies have been found so far in the ruins of the building, amid fears the death toll will rise.

Officials in the Urals region city blamed a gas leak for the blast.

Around 36 people are still missing.

Rescuers earlier announced they had halted their search for survivors until the unstable building could be secured.

It will take about 24 hours to secure the building, the BBC's Sarah Rainsford said on Tuesday.

Authorities are in a race against time to find survivors, as the daytime temperature in the industrial city is around -17C, falling further overnight.

The building was home to 120 people, and 48 flats collapsed in the blast.

"I woke up and felt myself falling," one witness told Russian television, according to news agency AFP. "The walls were gone. My mother was screaming and my son had been buried."

Another witness spoke of a "wave of fire" which followed the explosion.

Russian President Vladimir Putin visited the city to assess the situation

Russia's Vesti news channel says more than 50 of the block's residents have been accounted for, including the victims.

At least 16 survivors have been evacuated from the scene, including seven children. Officials say five injured people, including two children, were taken to hospital.

The blast, at 06:02 local time (01:02 GMT) is thought to have ripped through the first floor, which houses some offices, and the seven storeys above then collapsed. Nearby flats were also damaged.

The dangerously unstable building must be secured before the rescue can continue

There are more flats on either side of the collapsed block

A criminal investigation has been opened into the disaster.

The city of Magnitogorsk is about 1,695km (1,053 miles) east of Moscow.