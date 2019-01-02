Train crash on Danish bridge kills six
- 2 January 2019
Six people have been killed in a train accident on the Great Belt Bridge in Denmark, police said.
The bridge linking the islands of Zealand and Funen has been shut after the incident, and people are reportedly being evacuated.
No cause is yet known for the crash, but local media reports suggest a passenger train hit a cargo train amid high winds.
Tens of thousands of vehicles cross the bridge every day.