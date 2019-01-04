A man has been arrested following the death of a woman in her 20s in County Donegal.

Gardaí (Irish Police) were called to the woman's house in Forest Park in Killygordon on Friday morning.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene and Gardaí are investigating the circumstances of the death.

The man, who is in his 20s, was arrested on Friday and is being held at Letterkenny Garda Station.

The Office of the State Pathologist in The Republic of Ireland has been notified and the body remains at the scene pending an examination.

The Garda Technical Bureau will carry out a technical examination at the scene.