Image copyright IAN CAPPER/Geograph Image caption The cliffs are one of the most popular tourist destinations in Ireland, drawing about 1.5 million visitors per year.

A man has died after falling from the Cliffs of Moher in County Clare.

The man, believed to be an Indian national studying in Ireland, fell while taking a photograph, according to Irish broadcaster RTÉ.

It happened at about 15:15 local time on Friday.

Emergency services, including a search helicopter, were sent to the scene. A winchman from the helicopter recovered the man from the sea.

The victim was flown to nearby Doolin where he was formally pronounced dead.

Police interviewed a number of eyewitnesses and have confirmed they are treating the death as a tragic accident.

