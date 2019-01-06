Image copyright Islamic State Image caption Gardaí (Irish police) say it is monitoring the reported development

An Irish citizen has been captured in Syria by militias fighting against the group calling itself Islamic State, according to Irish broadcaster RTÉ.

RTÉ report that Gardaí (Irish police) sources say the man, aged 45, holds an Irish passport.

He is believed to have lived and worked in the Republic of Ireland for a number of years and left for the Middle East with his family in 2013.

Gardaí say it was aware of the case.

A spokesperson said: "The individual may be identical to a naturalised Irish citizen who, it is understood, departed Ireland in 2013. An Garda Síochána is monitoring the reported development."