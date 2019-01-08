Image copyright RTE Image caption The remains were discovered in a ditch by the side of a road near Ballyandrew

Skeletal remains found in County Wexford on Monday morning are those of a woman, Irish police believe.

Irish national broadcaster RTE reported that police think the woman may have died in the past year or two.

The remains were discovered in a ditch by the side of a road near Ballyandrew by a walker at about 11:30 local time.

A post-mortem examination is expected to take place on Tuesday and gardaí (Irish police) are hopeful they can identify the remains.

RTE said gardaí believe it could be days and possibly weeks before they are able to establish the cause of death.

In a statement, the Garda said: "Gardaí in Enniscorthy are investigating the discovery of skeletal remains at Ballyandew near Ferns, County Wexford.

"The scene is preserved and the Office of the State Pathologist has been notified. No further information is available at this time."