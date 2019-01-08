Image copyright Google Maps Image caption The woman's body was found in Ardee on Tuesday morning

A woman has been found dead at a house in Ardee, County Louth, by Gardaí (Irish police).

Officers discovered her body at the property shortly after 11:30 local time on Tuesday.

Irish national broadcaster RTÉ said it appeared she had sustained severe injuries and "may have died violently".

Gardaí have cordoned off the house and notified the state pathologist. A spokesman said no arrests have been made.