Image copyright Other Image caption The 41-year-old victim was one of two detectives on late-night escort duty at a rural credit union

The family of the murdered Irish police officer, Adrian Donohoe, has settled a legal action for more than £1m.

Det Garda Adrian Donohoe was shot dead in a robbery at Lordship Credit Union near Dundalk in January 2013.

The 41-year-old was one of two detectives on late-night escort duty at the rural credit union.

His widow, Caroline Deloughrey, took the case against the minister for Public Expenditure and Reform in the Republic of Ireland.

The high court judge dealing with Garda compensation cases approved a settlement of €1.3m (£1.1m).

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption The suspected getaway car was found two days after the murder in Northern Ireland

Ms Deloughrey was also a police officer but retired after the death of her husband.

She took the action on her own behalf and on behalf of their son and daughter aged 11 and 12.

Mr Donohoe's colleague Det Joseph Ryan was also held at gunpoint by two of the raiders.

The gang stole €4,000 (£3,000) in cash before escaping.

Aaron Brady, 28, from New Road in Crossmaglen, County Armagh, has been charged with the murder of Detective Garda Donohue and is due to go on trial in October.