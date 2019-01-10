Giant gold coin trial opens in Berlin

Image copyright Reuters Image caption This file photo shows an identical coin from the same mintage

Four men have gone on trial in Berlin, accused of the notorious theft of a huge solid-gold coin from the German capital's Bode Museum in 2017.

The 100kg (220lb) Canadian "Big Maple Leaf" was made of pure 24-carat gold and was worth €3.75m (£3.4m; $4.3m).

The chief suspects on trial, all in their early 20s, are two brothers and a cousin from a Lebanese Berlin family accused of organised crime links.

A ladder, a wheelbarrow and a getaway car were allegedly used in the heist.

Detectives have not recovered the coin, and believe it has been either cut into pieces or melted down and sold.

Image copyright AFP Image caption Two of the defendants - pictured here - concealed their faces with magazines

Prosecutors allege that the three chief suspects climbed onto adjacent railway tracks and used a ladder as a bridge to break into the museum through a third-floor window, which was not alarmed.

The men then smashed through a bullet-proof glass case to steal the coin. They are believed to have used a wheelbarrow to carry the coin away before abseiling from the tracks to their getaway vehicle.

A fourth man - 20-year-old Denis W - worked as a security guard at the museum and is accused of having facilitated the heist by advising on locations and security.

The men are on trial in a youth court and are not in detention. If found guilty, they could face a custodial sentence.

