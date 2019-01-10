Image copyright RTE Image caption The man was shot a number of times at St Laurence's Terrace in Bray

A 27-year-old man is in a critical condition following a shooting in County Wicklow on Wednesday night.

The man was shot a number of times at St Laurence's Terrace in Bray at about 20:45 local time.

It is understood he was sitting in the passenger seat of a car when another car pulled up beside him and a gunman fired several shots through the window

The victim was shot in the chest and body. The gunman was then driven away from the scene.

Emergency personnel treated the man at the scene before he was taken to hospital where he is in a critical condition.