Image copyright RTÉ Image caption Tomasz Piotrowski appeared in court charged with the murder of his mother

A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of his mother in County Louth.

57-year-old Elzbieta Piotrowska was found dead at a house in the Clonmore estate in Ardee on Tuesday.

Tomasz Piotrowski, 32, with an address at Cherrybrook in Ardee, was remanded in custody for a week.

A defence solicitor told a hearing at Cloverhill District Court in Dublin that he had serious concerns for his client's mental health.

Judge John Cheatle directed that the defendant receive all appropriate medical attention and granted him free legal aid.

Originally from Poland, mother-of-two Mrs Piotrowska had lived in Ireland along with her husband, who was at work at the time of the killing, for 10 years.