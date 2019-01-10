Jakiv Palij: Nazi guard deported by US dies in Germany
A former Nazi collaborator who served as a labour camp guard in World War Two has died in Germany aged 95, local media report.
Jakiw Palij, who was thought to be the last Nazi collaborator living in the US, was deported to Germany last year after a lengthy legal battle.
Palij had been stateless since 2003 when a federal judge revoked his US citizenship over his Nazi links.
Reports say he died in a home for the elderly in the town of Ahlen.