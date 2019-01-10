Europe

Woman struck by car in County Donegal dies

  • 10 January 2019
Garda Image copyright Richard Sowersby

A woman in her 30s has died after being struck by a car in County Donegal.

The collision happened at 18:30 GMT on Chaple Road in Dungloe on Thursday.

A six-year-old girl was also injured and has been taken to University Hospital in Letterkenny.

The driver of the car was not injured. The area has been sealed off as an investigation takes place.

