Europe

In pictures: Firefighters rush to Paris bakery blaze

  • 12 January 2019

A huge explosion has ripped through a bakery in central Paris, injuring at least 20 people and damaging nearby cars and buildings.

Firefighters are at the scene of the blast on Rue de Trévise, in the French capital's 9th Arrondissement.

Police believe a gas leak caused the explosion, which happened at around 09:00 (08:00 GMT).

Pictures from the scene show firemen in the debris-littered streets, and entire front walls blown off apartment blocks.

French firefighters in helmets run with a hose near a Paris bakery on the corner of the streets Saint-Cecile and Rue de Trevise Image copyright AFP/Getty Images
Flames are visible at the site of the bakery as people in the street survey the destruction Image copyright Reuters
An injured man is evacuated on a stretcher by firefighters Image copyright AFP/Getty Images
Cars lie upturned on their sides near the scene of the blast Image copyright AFP/Getty Images
An injured man with a bloodied bandage round his head Image copyright AFP/Getty Images
A woman climbs down a ladder from a high building, following a firefighter Image copyright AFP/Getty Images
An elderly woman evacuated from a damaged building holds the arm of a fiefighter Image copyright AFP/Getty Image
Emergency workers carry a stretcher Image copyright EPA

All pictures subject to copyright

Related Topics

More on this story