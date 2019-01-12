A huge explosion has ripped through a bakery in central Paris, injuring at least 20 people and damaging nearby cars and buildings.

Firefighters are at the scene of the blast on Rue de Trévise, in the French capital's 9th Arrondissement.

Police believe a gas leak caused the explosion, which happened at around 09:00 (08:00 GMT).

Pictures from the scene show firemen in the debris-littered streets, and entire front walls blown off apartment blocks.

