Image copyright AFP Image caption Firefighters could be seen evacuating an injured person

Firefighters are tackling a blaze in a business in the centre of Paris after a powerful explosion which injured a number people.

Cars were wrecked and other buildings damaged by the blast on Rue de Trévise in the 9th Arrondissement.

Police suspect a gas leak caused the explosion which occurred in a bakery around 09:00 (08:00 GMT).

They have asked people to stay away from the area, to allow emergency services access.

Skip Twitter post by @prefpolice 🔴 #intervention en cours des @PompiersParis pour un incendie dans un commerce suivi d’une forte explosion rue de Trévise dans le 9ème. Évitez le secteur et laissez le passage aux véhicules de secours — Préfecture de police (@prefpolice) January 12, 2019 Report

In the immediate aftermath, smashed cars and debris from other shop fronts littered the street in front of the burning bakery as people stood around, looking stunned by the force of the explosion.

Paris and other French cities have been bracing themselves for a new round of anti-government protests by "yellow vest" demonstrators, with 80,000 police officers due to be on duty on Saturday - although the explosion is not thought to be connected with the demonstrations.