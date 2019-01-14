Stabbed Polish mayor dies in hospital

The mayor of the Polish city of Gdansk has died in hospital after being stabbed at a charity event, officials say.

Pawel Adamowicz, 53, was attacked on stage in front of hundreds of people on Sunday.

He was hospitalised for serious abdominal injuries and underwent surgery.

A 27-year-old with a criminal record has been arrested over the attack.

Speaking on Monday, Poland's health minister confirmed Adamowicz had died from his injuries.

"We couldn't win," Lukasz Szumowski told local media.

This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.

You can receive Breaking News on a smartphone or tablet via the BBC News App. You can also follow @BBCBreaking on Twitter to get the latest alerts.