Image copyright PA Image caption Leo Varadkar said Ireland had to be prepared for a no deal Brexit

Taoiseach (Irish Prime Minister) Leo Varadkar will hold a meeting with his cabinet later to discuss no-deal Brexit contingency preparations.

It will take place just hours before the UK Parliament votes on Theresa May's draft EU withdrawal deal.

The Irish government will circulate new memos building on a document released in December detailing its plans.

Mr Varadkar said he remains optimistic, but has to ensure Ireland makes every possible preparation.

British MPs are due to vote on the Brexit withdrawal agreement later on Tuesday.

On Monday, Theresa May warned that if MPs vote down the deal then it could lead to the break-up of the UK.

She said that an exchange of letters between the UK and EU offers more reassurances on the Irish border backstop.

However, the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP), which opposed the backstop, said the letters offer nothing legally binding and that it will still vote against the deal.

What happens on Tuesday?

MPs will finish a fifth day of debate on the withdrawal deal before voting on it, and there are a series of amendments tabled by MPs from across Parliament that will be voted on too.

It is expected that about 100 Conservative MPs will join Labour and other opposition parties in voting against the deal on Tuesday night.

The DUP, which has a confidence and supply arrangement which helps to keep the Conservatives in power, has insisted it will not support the prime minister's plan either.

What has the Irish government said?

Mr Varadkar said on Monday that he still believed a no-deal Brexit was unlikely, but that the Republic of Ireland had to be prepared for it nonetheless.

"I shouldn't pretend to anyone that any country can be fully prepared for Brexit, there is no good Brexit and a no-deal Brexit will have a very significant impact on Ireland, Britain and Europe," he told reporters in Dublin.

"We will be prepared, but I'm not going to say to you that everything is going to be fine.

"Of course there will be interruptions and negative impact but we'll be as prepared as we possibly can be."

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Simon Coveney has urged support for the UK government's withdrawal deal

His deputy, Tánaiste (Irish Deputy Prime Minister) Simon Coveney, said the government needed to "tread carefully" over the coming days.

"This is a time where Ireland has to hold its nerve. We're most impacted by Brexit of all the EU states.

"We need to stay close to the British government and EU partners - but shouldn't respond in knee-jerked or any panicked way."

What about the DUP?

The DUP has been saying for weeks that its 10 MPs will vote against the deal because of their opposition to the backstop, which would see extra checks for some goods coming into Northern Ireland from Great Britain, if it took effect.

The party believes any measure that could lead to differences between one part of the UK and the rest could threaten the integrity of the union.

While the DUP is likely to vote against the deal, it will almost certainly back the prime minister if a no confidence motion is brought against her in Parliament.

Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn has vowed to table such a motion if the deal is defeated on Tuesday.