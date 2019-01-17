Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The Republic of Ireland voted to overturn its abortion ban in a referendum in May

A woman has been refused an abortion despite her unborn baby being diagnosed with a fatal foetal abnormality, the Dáil (Irish parliament) has heard.

It is alleged that the termination was denied at Coombe Hospital in Dublin.

Solidarity-PBP politician Ruth Coppinger said the woman was told that she must wait another four weeks to see if there is a spontaneous miscarriage.

Abortion became legal in Ireland last month after a 66.4% vote in favour of repealing the Eighth Amendment.

Speaking about the woman's case in the Dáil on Thursday, Ms Coppinger said that two consultants had confirmed a case of fatal foetal abnormality but the hospital's board refused a termination.

The Regulation of Termination of Pregnancy Bill states that a terminations is allowed when two obstetricians confirm that the foetus will not survive outside the womb.

"Now it appears the board of the Coombe Hospital is refusing her constitutional right that we all voted for to have an abortion at a time she chooses," said Ms Coppinger.

Dáil chair Seán Ó Fearghaíl said it was not appropriate that the Dáil would discuss individual medical circumstances.

But politician Bríd Smith said the woman in question had contacted Solidarity-PBP and asked for the case to be raised in the Dáil.

Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney, said the law was clear but he agreed with Mr Ó Fearghaíl that it was not appropriate to raise the case on the floor of the Dáil.