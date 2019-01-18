Image copyright PA Image caption Both men were shot as they left a gym in Applewood, Swords, on Thursday night

Detectives are searching for a "lone gunman" who opened fire outside a gym in County Dublin, killing one man and seriously injuring a second.

They have identified the dead man as Zach Parker from Swords, who was shot as he drove away from the gym in the Applewood area of Swords on Thursday.

Mr Parker's 25-year-old passenger was taken to hospital and is now in a stable condition.

Irish broadcaster RTÉ has reported that Mr Parker was a convicted drug dealer.

RTÉ added that he was prosecuted over a 3,000 euros (£2,600) cocaine seizure in 2017, and said his death may be linked to a drug feud.

Dash-cam footage

In a statement, Gardaí (Irish police) said the gunman fired a number of shots at Mr Parker's car as he drove from Applewood Close onto Jugback Lane at about 19:30 local time.

They said the gunman left the scene on foot in the direction of Balheary Road.

Detectives are examining "a number of crime scenes" linked with the shooting and have set up an incident room at Swords Garda Station.

Supt Gerard Donnelly said: "My appeal is for witnesses who may have been in the Applewood area between 6:30pm and 8:00pm last night, particularly those around the Gym Plus premises, Applewood Close, Jugback Lane and the Balheary Road area of Swords and to any motorists with dash-cam footage to make it available."

The gunman, who was described as tall and athletic, wore a hooded top and used a black scarf to cover his face.

Gardaí believe he was carrying a rucksack which he may have used to hide the gun.