Europe

Courchevel: Two killed in fire at French ski resort

  • 20 January 2019
Still from a social media video shows fire coming from window of building Image copyright Yarik Zanuda
Image caption Footage shows rescuers trying to use ladders to help people escape

A large fire has broken out at the French ski resort of Courchevel, killing two people and injuring 14, four seriously, local officials say.

The fire started before dawn on Sunday, in a building housing seasonal workers. In all, three buildings were affected.

Seventy firefighters battled to bring the blaze under control. The cause has not yet been confirmed.

Footage from the scene shows fire crews using ladders to try and rescue people from inside the three-storey building.

One video, posted on social media, shows at least one person jumping from an upper floor window to try and escape the blaze.

Another clip appears to show dozens of people evacuated from the building gathered in the street below.

Local media reports say the building houses about 60 resort workers, including foreigners.

Three of the four seriously injured have been taken to hospital by helicopter, local officials said.

Are you in the area? Did you witness the incident? Tell us about your experiences by emailing haveyoursay@bbc.co.uk

Please include a contact number if you are willing to speak to a BBC journalist. You can also contact us in the following ways:

Or use the form below:

Your contact details

If you are happy to be contacted by a BBC journalist please leave a telephone number that we can contact you on. In some cases a selection of your comments will be published, displaying your name as you provide it and location, unless you state otherwise. Your contact details will never be published. When sending us pictures, video or eyewitness accounts at no time should you endanger yourself or others, take any unnecessary risks or infringe any laws. Please ensure you have read the terms and conditions.

Terms and conditions

The BBC's Privacy Policy

Related Topics