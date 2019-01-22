Paris has seen its first snowfall of the winter, leading to some traffic disruption but also to some beautiful views of the city being captured.

Image copyright AFP Image caption Paris saw its first snowfall of the season, with the Sacré Coeur basilica covered in a light winter dusting

Image copyright AFP Image caption The Eiffel Tower was closed for most of the day to allow for snow to be cleared. It has now reopened to visitors

Image copyright AFP Image caption Flurries brought some 5cm (2in) of snow to the French capital, which led to disruption on some metro lines and dozens of bus routes

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Parisians enjoyed the outdoor spectacle at the Tuileries Garden

Image copyright AFP Image caption Fashion and costume designer Masami performs under the snow prior to the Chanel spring-summer 2019 haute couture fashion show at the Grand Palais

Image copyright AFP Image caption The cold did not stop this newly wed couple from posing for their celebratory photoshoot

Image copyright AFP Image caption More snow is expected later on Tuesday

All photographs subject to copyright as marked.