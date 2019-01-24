Image copyright Reuters Image caption One of the works attributed to the former German Nazi leader Adolf Hitler

Three watercolour paintings attributed to the former Nazi leader Adolf Hitler have been seized by German police.

The works were advertised at the Kloss auction house in Berlin, but taken on suspicions of forgery, local media say.

The separate works depict a mountain scene, a river and a distant figure sat beneath a tree.

They were created in the early 20th Century while Hitler, later guilty of some of the worst crimes in history, worked as a painter in Munich.

Auctioneers said that while they had "no artistic value", the pictures could sell for thousands of euros.