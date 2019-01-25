Image copyright EPA Image caption Leo Varadkar said the solution to the Irish border issue was to ratify the deal agreed between the UK and the EU

Irish troops could return to the border in the event of a botched Brexit, the Irish prime minister has warned.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said a hard border could "involve people in uniform... possibly a police presence, or an army presence to back it up".

Mr Varadkar added that Ireland had been "victimised" by the Brexit process.

Meanwhile, the UK chancellor said the EU could be ready to drop some of its Brexit "red lines" to "help" save the deal it reached with the UK.

Prime Minister Theresa May is battling to get her withdrawal deal through Parliament.

Many oppose the deal because of its insistence on a backstop for the Irish border.

The backstop is effectively an insurance policy to avoid a return to a hard border between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland, if no other solution can be found through a wider trade deal with the EU.

Onus 'on London'

Speaking to Bloomberg TV at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Mr Varadkar said the backstop was needed to stop the enforcement of visible border between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.

At present, goods and services are traded between the two jurisdictions on the island of Ireland with few restrictions.

This was secured in the 1998 Good Friday Agreement, which was signed by both the Irish and British governments, as well as political parties in Northern Ireland.

Mr Varadkar said the onus was on London to find a solution, adding that Dublin had constantly been asked to compromise on a number of issues.

On Thursday, Mr Varadkar said the UK would find it "very difficult" to do trade deals after Brexit if it has not resolved the Irish border issue.

He added that Ireland, by contrast, would continue to benefit from the EU's trade deals.

'Large depreciation'

Meanwhile, the Central Bank of Ireland has warned a no-deal Brexit could lead to "immense" challenges for the Irish economy.

In its first quarterly report of the year, it stated that the economy could grow by about 4.5% this year, but that may fall to 1.5% in a no-deal scenario.

A "potentially large depreciation of sterling" and more expensive food because of tariffs is also predicted.

The economy is expected to eventually adjust in the long-run.

"Overall, compared to a scenario where the UK remained an EU member, a disorderly Brexit would result in a substantial and permanent loss of output in the Irish economy," the report said.

"The disruption and related decline in economic activity would be front-loaded and would mean a significantly more adverse outlook for the Irish economy in 2019 and 2020, compared to the central forecasts in this bulletin."

'Deterioration in economic conditions'

The Central Bank's report suggests that a "disorderly Brexit" would reduce growth in the Irish economy for the next two years.

The Central Bank of Ireland uses 88p to the euro as its sterling figure, but says this could slide to 96p-97p in a no-deal Brexit.

It warned that the "deterioration in economic conditions and a more adverse outlook would cause firms and households to cut spending".

It said imports would be affected due to disruption of production processes, and that households would also be affected through the price and availability of consumer goods.

"Exports would fall due to an immediate demand and large reduction in demand from the UK and the fall in sterling."

Initially, it said, there would also be disruption at ports and airports if border infrastructure is unable to cope with the new arrangements,