Image caption Sabiha Temizkan (R) tweeted that her mother had been released

A Turkish court has ordered the release of a Kurdish MP who has been on hunger strike for nearly 80 days.

The court in Diyarbakir said Leyla Guven, 55, would be monitored.

She has been in jail for a year following critical remarks about Turkey's military operation in the predominantly Kurdish town of Afrin in northern Syria.

She went on hunger strike over the prison conditions of militant Kurdish leader, Abdullah Ocalan.

Her daughter, Sabiha Temizkan, posted a note on Twitter saying she had been freed.