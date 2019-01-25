Turkey court frees hunger-strike Kurdish MP Leyla Guven
- 25 January 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A Turkish court has ordered the release of a Kurdish MP who has been on hunger strike for nearly 80 days.
The court in Diyarbakir said Leyla Guven, 55, would be monitored.
She has been in jail for a year following critical remarks about Turkey's military operation in the predominantly Kurdish town of Afrin in northern Syria.
She went on hunger strike over the prison conditions of militant Kurdish leader, Abdullah Ocalan.
Her daughter, Sabiha Temizkan, posted a note on Twitter saying she had been freed.