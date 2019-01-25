Image copyright Corpo Nazionale Soccorso Alpino e Speleologico Image caption At least five people have died in the crash, authorities said

At least five people have died after a helicopter and a light aircraft collided on the border between France and Italy, authorities have said.

Rescuers have recovered two injured from the crash site, Italy's mountain rescue service (CNSAS) tweeted.

The crash happened over the Rutor glacier near La Thuile in the Aosta valley.

Two helicopters were dispatched with a doctor and rescue teams on board, the CNSAS said.

Rescuers were equipped with metal-cutting tools. The injured are being taken to hospital.

So far it is unclear how the collision happened or who was on board the aircraft.

According to the Italian La Repubblica newspaper, a hospital in Aosta has activated its emergency procedure, with three operating theatres and six intensive care units ready to help the injured.

La Thuile is a popular ski resort in north-west Italy.