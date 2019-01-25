Image caption The occupants of the car died near the Monaghan-Armagh border on Friday evening

Two people have died in a single vehicle crash in County Monaghan.

The alarm was raised when a car left the road and ended up in a bog at Killyneill Cross near the Monaghan-Armagh border at about 18:00 local time on Friday.

The occupants of the car, a man and woman in their 70s, were removed from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

The R213 road is closed and diversions are in place.

The local coroner attended at the scene and the bodies will be removed to the mortuary at Monaghan Hospital later on Friday.

Garda (Irish police) forensic collision investigators will examine the scene on Saturday morning.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to contact Monaghan Garda Station.