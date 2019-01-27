Image copyright Getty Images

Four men, believed to be aged in their 20s, have died in a car crash in County Donegal, gardaí (Irish police) have said.

The single vehicle collision happened on a local road near Magheraroarty, Gortahork, in the north west of the county, shortly before 21:00 GMT on Sunday.

The four men were pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

Garda forensic collision investigators are at the crash site.