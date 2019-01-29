Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Theresa May and Leo Varadkar will speak again on Tuesday evening

The taoiseach (Irish prime minister) will speak to Theresa May to see "what the next steps are", after MPs in Westminster vote on Brexit proposals.

Leo Varadkar said he had already spoken to his British counterpart on Tuesday morning.

The House of Commons is preparing to hold votes on amendments aimed at changing the Brexit process.

The DUP has said it will back one from Conservative MP Sir Graham Brady, which seeks to replace the backstop.

That is the insurance policy to avoid a hard Irish border if a solution cannot be found through a wider UK-EU trade deal.

Mrs May has asked the EU to reopen the withdrawal agreement to negotiate changes to the backstop, but the Irish government and EU leaders have repeatedly insisted that the deal is not up for debate.

On Tuesday, Mr Varadkar said the Irish government would also publish a document outlining the impact of a no-deal Brexit on its economy.

Speaking in Dáil Éireann (Irish Parliament) during leaders' questions, he said in the event of a no-deal Brexit, the Irish government may need to "find a lot of money to save people's jobs".

Mr Varadkar was facing questions from opposition parties about an upcoming strike in the Republic of Ireland by nurses over a pay and staffing shortage dispute.

More than 35,000 nurses are expected to take part in the strike action.

He said the Republic of Ireland could be dealing with the fall-out of the UK having left the EU without a deal - and that the government would have to act carefully with its finances.

"Our economy will slow down... we could find ourselves in 10 or 12 weeks' time needing to find a lot of money to save people's jobs."

"We could be in a situation where some people could be losing their jobs," he added.

Earlier this month, the Irish government said it was implementing its plans for a no-deal Brexit and would be prioritising Brexit legislation through the Dáil Éireann in the form of an "omnibus bill".