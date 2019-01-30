Image copyright Eurovision News Image caption French security services have surrounded the building where the suspect reportedly lives

One person has been killed and five injured after a man opened fire in the town of Bastia on the French island of Corsica, police say.

The suspect began firing on the street at around 16:25 local time (15:45 GMT) in Bastia's Montesoro neighbourhood.

After the attack, the suspect reportedly returned home and security forces have surrounded the building.

The motive for the attack is still unclear, though initial reports have ruled out terrorism.

The suspect is said to be in his 60s and has at least one previous conviction, media reports say.

One of the casualties is said to be a police officer.