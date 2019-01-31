Image caption The funerals for four young men who were killed in the crash have taken place in three parishes in Donegal

The deaths of four men in a crash in County Donegal was the darkest and saddest day in the history of the community, a priest has said.

Daniel Scott, from Gortahork, John Harley and Shaun Harkin, both from Falcarragh, and Mícheál Roarty from Moneybeg died in the single-vehicle collision.

It happened near Magheraroarty in Gortahork shortly before 21:00 local time on Sunday.

They were pronounced dead at the scene.

The funerals of the four young men, who were in their 20s, took place on Thursday in three parishes across the county.

The first of the funeral masses was for 22-year-old Shaun Harkin, which took place in Gortahork.

Image caption Fr Seán Ó Gallchóir told mourners that this was the beginning of a terrible, tragic, traumatic and tear-filled day

Fr Seán Ó Gallchóir described Shaun as a happy young man and wise beyond his years.

Gifts brought to the altar included a photograph of Shaun, pliers from his work as an apprentice electrician and a mobile phone.

In Dunlewy, friends of Mícheál Roarty accompanied his coffin to the Church of the Sacred Heart for his requiem mass.

They carried with them the three trophies won by the Gweedore team in the past season and his coffin was draped in the club's green and white flag.

Image caption All four men were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash

Chief celebrant Fr Brian Ó Fearraigh described the sorrow and loss felt by Mícheál's family and friends as being "as great as the majestic mountain of Errigal and as deep as the nearby lake of Dún Lúiche, lying quietly in this glen".

At St Fíonán's Church in Falcarragh, hundreds of mourners came to bid farewell to the second eldest of the four men, John Harley, who was 24 years old.

He was from the nearby townland of An Cheathrú Cheanainn and the local Cloich Cheann Fhaola GAA club and members of Glenea soccer club formed a guard of honour as the funeral procession arrived.

Joined by Bishop of Raphoe Alan Mc Guckian, parish priest Fr James Gillespie said there had been a silence, stillness and numbness in the community after the tragedy on Sunday.