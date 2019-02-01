Image caption Presbyterian Minister Rev Dr Lesley Carroll is the new prisoner ombudsman

A Presbyterian minister has been appointed as the new Prisoner Ombudsman for Northern Ireland.

Rev Dr Lesley Carroll, who was ordained in 1988, succeeds Tom McGonigle who retired in August.

She is currently deputy chief commissioner of the Equality Commission.

The prisoner ombudsman investigates prisoner deaths, incidents of serious harm and complaints.

The Department of Justice has thanked the chief inspector of criminal justice, Brendan McGuigan, for remaining in his role until Dr Carroll takes over on 1 March.

Mr McGuigan has been overseeing the work of the prisoner ombudsman, but was due to step down from his post in November 2018.

Image caption Chief inspector of criminal justice Brendan McGuigan has been overseeing the work of the office

In the absence of a devolved government and no justice minister to appoint a replacement, there were fears the position could lay vacant for some time.

The permanent secretary of the Department of Justice, Peter May, congratulated Dr Carroll, describing the position as "a challenging and vital one in the criminal justice system" adding that he was confident she would "bring her extensive experience and skills to the role".

She was previously a member of the Consultative Group on Dealing with Northern Ireland's Troubled Past and has worked with Victim Support NI since 2016.