Image caption The fire has been brought under control but fire appliances remain at the scene.

The main street in Buncrana in County Donegal has been partly closed following a "major fire" on Sunday evening.

Firefighters from Donegal Fire Service responded to a fire at a business premises on Main Street.

It has been closed between Westend and Market Square. Ferris Lane and surrounding footpaths have also been closed for 'public safety reasons'. Diversions are in place.

No-one was injured in the incident.

The Northern Ireland Fire Service also responded to the fire.

It is believed the fire caused considerable damage to the adjoining premises, the Plaza Ballroom and John Barr's Drapery Store.

The former Mayor of Buncrana, Peter McLaughlin, who was at the scene, described the fire as "ferocious".

"At one point it seemed like the fire was quelled, it just started back up again."