Seven reported dead in Paris building fire

Image copyright AFP/Getty Images Image caption It was not immediately known what caused the fire

Seven people have died in a fire at a building in south-western Paris, the French capital's fire service is quoted as saying.

It says nearly 30 people were injured, at least one person seriously.

"The toll could still increase because the fire is still in progress on the 7th and 8th floors" of the eight-storey building, a fire service spokesman told the AFP news agency.

It is not clear what caused the fire in Paris' 16th arrondissement.

The fire spread across the two floors of the building on Monday night, forcing some residents to scramble onto nearby rooftops to escape the flames and smoke.

About 200 firefighters were deployed, helping to rescue those trapped on the roofs.

Three firefighters were among the injured.

Surrounding buildings in the upmarket area not far from the Eiffel Tower have been evacuated as a precaution.