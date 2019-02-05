Image copyright Reuters Image caption Mourinho left his job as Manchester United manager in December

Ex-Manchester United boss José Mourinho has agreed a prison term in Spain for tax fraud but will not go to jail.

A one-year prison sentence will instead be exchanged for a fine of €182,500 (£160,160). That will be added to a separate fine of €2m.

Spain rarely enforces sentences of less than two years for non-violent or first-time offenders.

He was accused of owing €3.3m to Spanish tax authorities from his time managing Real Madrid in 2011-2012.

Prosecutors said he created multiple business entities in the British Virgin Islands and elsewhere to manage his image rights.

They argued that the arrangement was designed to obscure his financial gain from such deals - and he left it undeclared in his tax statements.

The deal was agreed in advance with tax officials. Tuesday's proceedings involved the Portuguese national accepting the facts of the case during a brief court hearing.

He is the latest high-profile football personality to strike a deal with Spanish authorities, which are pursuing a crackdown on tax evasion or fraud by the country's many resident star players.

In January, Cristiano Ronaldo accepted a fine of €18.8m (£16.6m) and a suspended 23-month jail sentence, in a case which was also centred around tax owed on image rights.

He was playing for Real Madrid at the time of the offence between 2010 and 2014 - the same team Mr Mourinho was managing at the time of his own tax violation.

Unlike the Ronaldo case, Spanish media were not told about Tuesday's hearing, so there was no crowd to meet the former Manchester United manager, who lost his job in December.

Another former Real Madrid star, Xabi Alonso, is also facing charges over alleged tax fraud amounting to about €2m, though he denies any wrongdoing.

Marcelo Vieira, who still plays for the club, accepted a four-month suspended jail sentence last September over his use of foreign firms to handle almost half a million euros in earnings.

Barcelona's Lionel Messi and Neymar have also found themselves embroiled in legal battles with the Spanish tax authorities.