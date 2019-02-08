Image copyright Getty Images

A man believed to be in his 30s has died after being shot a number of times in Dublin on Friday morning.

The shooting happened in Marigold Crescent in Darndale in the northside of Dublin at about 06:30 local time.

The man was shot outside a house.

He was treated at the scene by ambulance staff before being taken to Beaumont Hospital where he died a short time later.

The scene has been preserved for a technical examination.