Man dies after north Dublin shooting
- 8 February 2019
A man believed to be in his 30s has died after being shot a number of times in Dublin on Friday morning.
The shooting happened in Marigold Crescent in Darndale in the northside of Dublin at about 06:30 local time.
The man was shot outside a house.
He was treated at the scene by ambulance staff before being taken to Beaumont Hospital where he died a short time later.
The scene has been preserved for a technical examination.