A lottery ticket holder in Ireland has won Tuesday's EuroMillions jackpot worth more than €175m (£152m).

It is the biggest jackpot claimed by an Irish ticket holder in its history.

It is unknown where the winning ticket was bought.

National Lottery spokesperson Miriam Donohoe told BBC News NI the organisation will not be able to reveal the location of the shop for a few days.

"It's such a big win it will be a huge shock to the ticket holder," she added.

She said it was the 14th EuroMillions win in Ireland.

She added that the previous biggest Irish winner was Dolores McNamara from Limerick, who won €115m in 2005.

In January a couple from Northern Ireland won a EuroMillions £115m jackpot.

Frances and Patrick Connolly, who live in Moira, County Down, matched the winning numbers in the New Year's Day draw.

It was the fourth biggest UK EuroMillions win and the biggest in Northern Ireland.

'Incredible win'

National Lottery CEO Dermot Griffin told RTÉ it was an "incredible win for an Irish EuroMillions player and a record win for the National Lottery".

"We are thrilled," he said.

He added: "We are advising our players to check their tickets and if they are the winner sign the back of the ticket, keep it safe, and contact National Lottery HQ and we will guide you through the claims process."

The winner will pick up a cheque for €175,475,380.