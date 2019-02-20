Image copyright Paddy Cummins Image caption David Byrne was shot dead when gunmen stormed a boxing weigh-in in Dublin

A man accused of the murder of David Byrne has had all charges against him dropped after the death of the lead investigating police officer.

Mr Byrne, 34, was shot dead at a boxing weigh-in at Dublin's Regency Hotel on 5 February 2016 during a gangland feud.

The trial of Patrick Hutch, 26, began at the non-jury Special Criminal Court in 2018.

But on Wednesday the court heard that due to the death of Colm Fox last year, the case is no longer proceeding.

The murder of Mr Byrne was part of a feud between two Dublin criminal gangs.

Two other men were injured in the attack.

Image copyright PA Image caption Det Supt Colm Fox died during the trial last year

Members of Mr Byrne's family shouted "it's a disgrace" when it was announced that the case had collapsed and asked for the opportunity to address the court.

The lead officer Det Supt Colm Fox was found dead at Ballymun Garda Station in Dublin in February last year.

Foul play is not suspected in his death.

The trial had been adjourned on a number of occasions over the disclosure of emails between gardaí (Irish police) and later to allow for an investigation into the death of Mr Fox.

Mr Hutch, from Champion Avenue in Dublin, had denied charges of murder and related firearms offences.

It had been alleged that, although not the gunman, Mr Hutch was dressed as a woman and carrying a gun on the day Mr Byrne was shot dead and was part of a "shared intention" to commit the shooting.

His brother Gary Hutch was the first victim of the feud, when he was shot dead in Spain in 2015.