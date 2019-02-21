Dublin Airport flights resume after drone spotted
- 21 February 2019
Flight operations have resumed at Dublin Airport after the confirmed sighting of a drone over an airfield.
Earlier on Thursday, the airport said flights had been temporarily suspended.
In a tweet the airport said the safety and security of customers was their "key priority".
It apologised "for any inconvenience".
Flight operations have now resumed @DublinAirport following an earlier drone sighting. We apologise for any inconvenience. The safety and security of passengers is always our key priority.— Dublin Airport (@DublinAirport) February 21, 2019
