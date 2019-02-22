Image copyright PA Image caption Irish Deputy PM Simon Coveney says he hopes the legislation will not be used

The Irish deputy prime minister has said he hopes that wide-ranging legislation his government has prepared to manage a no-deal Brexit will never have to be used.

Simon Coveney unveiled the landmark bill on Friday, bringing together work by nine government departments.

Its aim is to ensure a smooth transition in the country should the UK leaving the EU without a deal.

It is designed to support jobs and to protect services and citizens' rights.

It is envisaged that the legislation will be rolled into one omnibus bill that the bill will pass both Houses of the Oireachtas (Irish parliament) and be signed into law before 29 March, when the UK is due to leave the EU.

Irish Deputy Prime Minister Simon Coveney, who unveiled the legislation on Friday, said he hoped it "proves redundant" and his "only desire" was to see it sit "on the shelf".

"I hope we never have to use the provisions set out in it," he added.

'Mitigate against worst effects'

"A no-deal Brexit will be a major shock for the Irish economy and the most important contingency we have is remaining a member of the EU with all of the security and support that will bring.

"This legislation is the product of a root-and-branch trawl of our laws to determine what changes will be needed if the UK becomes a third country overnight."

Dublin Port has been preparing for a no-deal Brexit scenario

Taoiseach (Irish Prime Minister) Leo Varadkar said his government was doing "all we can to avoid a no deal scenario but we need to be ready in case it does happen".

"This special law enables us to mitigate against some of the worst effects of no deal by protecting citizens' rights, security and facilitating extra supports for vulnerable businesses and employers," he added.

Some of the main provisions of the legislation are:

Justice - maintaining existing extradition arrangements

Health - allowing citizens to be able to continue access services in the other jurisdiction

Social welfare - enabling pensions and other benefits to continue to be paid

Energy - giving the Commission for the Regulation of Utilities the powers to deal with unusual market activity on the all-Ireland electricity network

Transport - allowing cross-border rail and bus services to continue

The opposition parties in the Republic of Ireland are to be briefed on the measures as their support may be necessary to get the bill passed.