A man has been arrested after a woman died at a house in Clondalkin, Dublin.

GardaĆ­ (Irish police) were called to a house in Greenfort Drive at 00.30 local time on Friday.

GardaĆ­ said the woman in her 40s had sustained serious injuries, believed to be stab wounds, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

A man in his 50s was arrested and is currently being questioned at Lucan Garda Station.

The house has been sealed off to allow a forensic exmination to be carried out.