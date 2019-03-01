Europe

Man shot dead in west Dublin

  • 1 March 2019
Foxdene estate in Ronanstown, west Dublin Image copyright RTÉ
Image caption The shooting took place in the Foxdene estate in Ronanstown, west Dublin

An investigation is under way after a man was shot dead in Dublin.

The shooting happened in the front garden of a house in Foxdene, Ronanstown, in the west of the city just after 14:00 local time on Friday afternoon.

A number of shots were discharged and the 42-year-old victim died at the scene.

A van was found burned out on Buirg an Rí Glen near a school in Lucan and a second crime scene was established.

Gardaí (Irish police) are now trying to establish a motive for the murder.

The scene has been preserved for a forensic examination.

