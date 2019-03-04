Image copyright RTE

The Irish Department of Health offices have been evacuated after a suspicious package was found on Monday morning.

Emergency services are at the scene at Miesian Plaza in Baggot Street, Dublin.

The package is suspected to contain a white powder and the army's bomb disposal team and specialist units from Dublin Fire Brigade are at the scene, RTÉ reports.

Dublin Fire Brigade said the incident is of a "hazmat nature", but said there is no danger to the public.

Baggot Street Lower is currently closed and An Garda Síochána (Irish police) are redirecting traffic in the area.

Traffic is closed in both directions from Fitzwilliam Place East to the canal and diversions are in place.